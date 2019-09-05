Prime Minister's Brother Quits As Minister And MP Over "National Interest"

Jo Johnson has resigned as an MP. Picture: PA

Jo Johnson has resigned as Business Minister and MP for Orpington.

The Prime Minister's brother said he had been torn by family loyalty and the national interest, but had decided to step down.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: "It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs.

"In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

That means there will be a by-election in his Orpington constituency, in which he has a majority of 18,000 - even if there is no snap election.

It has been a Conservative seat for 49 years, when Ivor Stanbrook won the seat for the party.

It comes after Boris Johnson failed to secure a snap General Election in parliament last night after Jeremy Corbyn refused to back his plans.