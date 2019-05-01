Prime Minister's Questions: Watch In Full

1 May 2019, 11:16 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 12:54

Theresa May will go head to head with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as both leaders face growing pressure from their own parties on Brexit.

Cross-party talks between the government and Labour have been continuing in an attempt to get a withdrawal agreement through Parliament.

It's sure to be a fascinating session as Mrs May answers questions from Parliament the day before local elections take place.

Watch the session at the top of the page.

