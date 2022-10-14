Breaking News

Prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder named as sex offender who killed himself

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Hannah Holland

Police have nominated a suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation as sex offender, Neil Maxwell.

Thames Valley Police shared that Maxwell was found dead in April, after taking his own life, just two months after the 19-year-old was reported missing in February 2019.

Police searched a home on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes on Monday after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

They later confirmed finding human remains in the property as well as a backpack and personal possessions belonging to Croucher.

Police have not yet confirmed if the remains belong to Croucher.

The teenager disappeared on her way to work on 15 February 2019.

Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, said in a statement, "we committed hundreds of officers and staff to the search for Leah; reviewing 1,200 hours of CCTV, conducting more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries".

DC Hunter revealed that the property on Loxbeare Drive was visited twice during the police inquiries but that there was no response.