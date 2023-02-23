Prince Andrew could move into ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's £4m home meant for Beatrice and Eugenie as he faces eviction

Prince Andrew may have to move out of his Royal Lodge if the King cuts his £249,000 grant in April. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Andrew could be forced to move into his ex-wife's £4.25m mews, which was originally meant for his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, if King Charles cuts his royal grant in April.

The prince is reportedly concerned he will be unable to afford to stay in his Royal Lodge if his £249,000 grant is cut by King Charles.

Sarah Ferguson paid for a mews property in Belgravia home in June last year and has been renovating it so that it can be rented out.

It was originally meant as an investment for Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah and Andrew's daughters, but talk of renting the property out has gone quiet, according to The Sun.

Prince Andrew could be forced to move into his ex-wife's home. Picture: Alamy

"They are looking to keep it empty to use themselves," the insider said.

"It's a far cry from a mansion on the Windsor estate, but this is their only London property."

Prince Andrew has reportedly been told 'there is no longer any place for him at Buckingham Palace' and must look for a new place to live if he wants to stay in London.

A £ 369 million, ten-year-long renovation is underway at the Palace, which includes Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.

It's the latest blow to be dealt the Duke of York, who also had his Buckingham Palace offices closed down last year.

King Charles has reportedly told Andrew 'there is no longer any place for him at Buckingham Palace'. Picture: Alamy

"The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew," a royal source told The Sun.

"First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.

"Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor's pad after his divorce.

"He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man."

It comes amid rumours Prince Andrew has plans to launch a £10m legal challenge against Virginia Giuffre after he settled a case with her over her sex claims.

The Duke of York, who was stopped from using his HRH title after reaching a reaching the settlement with Ms Giuffre last year, has always denied her claims and did not accept culpability.