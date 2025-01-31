Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew could soon face a new investigation into his links to Jeffrey Epstein, with the would-be head of the FBI telling the US Senate he will "do everything" to get to the bottom of the dead paedophile's case.

It comes as newly surfaced emails show Andrew told Epstein that they would "play some more soon" - two months after he previously claimed he broke off contact.

The disgraced brother of King Charles wrote to Epstein on the same day a photograph of him emerged with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre - who claimed she was trafficked by the convicted paedophile.

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's pick for head of the FBI, who is currently undergoing Senate confirmation hearings, said he was ready to investigate anyone with links to Epstein.

He said: "Child sex trafficking has no place in the US. I will do everything to make sure the American public knows the full weight of what happened.”

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering Ms Giuffre.

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

It comes as the freshly revealed emails, as reported by Bloomberg, came up in a London court case as City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority defends an appeal by former Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Staley was fined heavily and blocked from holding a senior financial services management position until 2023 after he was found to have lied about his relationship with Epstein.

He claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein "well before" he joined Barclays, but emails reveal the pair were in touch until at least the run up to his appointment in 2015.

Emails show that Epstein invited Andrew to spend time with him and Staley. Andrew later said he and Staley were having dinner together the following night in Mayfair.

Epstein wrote to Andrew on February 27, saying: "jes staley will be in London on next tue afternoon, if you have time”.

Andrew wrote back to make sure he had the right date, and added: “keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon”.

Emails also show that Peter Mandelson, a former minister and recently appointed UK ambassador to Washington, had been in contact with Epstein.

The messages also suggest that Mandelson stayed with Epstein in New York in 2012.

A spokesman for the Mandelson said previously that he "very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein.

He added: "This connection has been a matter of public record for some time. He never had any kind of professional or business relationship with Epstein in any form."

Epstein died in a prison cell as he awaited trial in 2019.