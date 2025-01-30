'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

30 January 2025, 22:40

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein that they would "play some more soon" two months after he claimed their relationship had ended, newly surfaced messages reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The disgraced brother of King Charles wrote to Epstein on the same day a photograph of him emerged with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre - who claimed she was trafficked by the convicted paedophile.

Andrew had earlier said that he had cut off contact with Epstein in December 2010 - but this message from late February 2011, said: "Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon."

Epstein and Peter Mandelson, the Labour peer, Keir Starmer ally and new UK ambassador to the UK, remained in contact until at least August 2012.

The emails, as reported by Bloomberg, were revealed in a London court case as City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority defends an appeal by former Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Read more: Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Read more: Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

Staley was fined heavily and blocked from holding a senior financial services management position until 2023 after he was found to have lied about his relationship with Epstein.

He claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein "well before" he joined Barclays, but emails reveal the pair were in touch until at least the run up to his appointment in 2015.

Emails show that Epstein invited Andrew to spend time with him and Staley. Andrew later said he and Staley were having dinner together the following night in Mayfair.

Epstein wrote to Andrew on February 27, saying: "jes staley will be in London on next tue afternoon, if you have time”.

Andrew wrote back to make sure he had the right date, and added: “keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon”.

Emails also show that Mandelson, a former minister and recently appointed UK ambassador to Washington, had been in contact with Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

The messages also suggest that Mandelson stayed with Epstein in New York in 2012.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering Ms Giuffre.

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

A spokesman for the Mandelson said previously that he "very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein.

He added: "This connection has been a matter of public record for some time. He never had any kind of professional or business relationship with Epstein in any form."

Epstein died in a prison cell as he awaited trial in 2019.

