Prince Andrew: Legal papers for sexual assault case sent to LA lawyer

Another attempt has been made to serve Prince Andrew the legal papers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The legal papers for a sexual assault case against Prince Andrew have been sent to his LA lawyer, according to his accuser's legal team.

Lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre said in a document filed in a New York court that the civil lawsuit was sent by FedEx and email to his US-based lawyer Andrew Brettler, of Lavely and Singer, at his Los Angeles office.

The email was sent on 17 September and the physical papers were delivered on Monday, the legal document claims.

It was left with the front desk of Mr Brettler's office in Los Angeles, according to the FedEx receipt.

The email sent to Mr Brettler stated: "Pursuant to Judge Kaplan's September 16, 2021, order granting Plaintiff's motion for alternate service (attached), I am serving by email the Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned matter on you in your capacity as counsel for the Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York."

The filing says papers were also sent "to the designated central authority of the United Kingdom on the court's behalf".

It comes after Ms Giuffre's lawyers claimed on 10 September that they had served the legal papers on Andrew by leaving them with a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30am.

Andrew's legal team contested whether he had been officially notified about her claim for damages from the duke, at the first pre-trial hearing of the civil case in New York.

Ms Giuffre is suing the prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claimed she was trafficked by his former friend, and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was aged 17 - a minor under US law.

She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

This story is being updated