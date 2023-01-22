Prince Andrew 'plotting to overturn £3m claim' by sex accuser Virginia Giuffre - and even get her to say sorry

Prince Andrew is considering a legal bid to overturn his claim. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew is considering a bold legal bid to have Virginia Giuffre's £3 million sex abuse claim against him overturned, and even get her to apologise, according to reports, after another lawsuit of hers collapsed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of York settled with Ms Giuffre out of court last year after a protracted legal battle over her claim that she was forced to have sex with him aged 17 by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

But "the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options,” the Sun reported, after Ms Giuffre's sex abuse case against high-profile US lawyer Alan Dershowitz crumbled, and fresh comments from the prince's disgraced friend Maxwell.

The prince hopes that overturning his accuser's claim may let him get back to taking part in royal duties, which he has relinquished since the case.

Under US law, he would have to argue legal reasons for overturning the deal, including mistake or accident.

Virginia Giuffre with a photo of herself as a teen. Picture: Getty

Maxwell, who paid out millions to Giuffre herself in a separate lawsuit in 2017, was jailed for child sex trafficking in connection with Epstein.

But she claimed in an interview with CBS that Ms Giuffre's claims are unfounded, and that she did not introduce her "dear friend" Prince Andrew to the teenager as had been claimed.

Ms Giuffre said: “My goal has been to show the rich and powerful are not above the law and should be held accountable.”

Alan Dershowitz thinks the prince should never have settled. Picture: Getty

Andrew is thought to be getting support from Mr Dershowitz, who believes he never should have settled.

And the prince himself reportedly thinks he was "bounced" into not fighting the case against Ms Giuffre by his own family, who wanted to avoid even more negative publicity.

“He never wanted to make a deal and has always insisted he is innocent,” a source said.

Read more: Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access to Palace,' ex-officer claims

Read more: Prince Andrew 'makes secret visit to Middle East via private jet' as he targets trade role

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status, military titles and royal patronages in 2022 after reaching an out-of-court settlement with his accuser.