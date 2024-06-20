Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

20 June 2024, 09:35

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.
Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the lease of his Royal Lodge home to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after his death, according to reports.

The Duke of York has been embroiled in an ongoing dispute with his brother King Charles over the Windsor home.

Charles has reportedly asked the duke to move out of the home repeatedly and threatened to withdraw the funding of more than £4 million a year that allows Andrew to continue living there.

But despite being asked to downsize by his brother, Andrew has repeatedly refused to leave the Lodge, according to The Times.

It has now been reported that Andrew is “said to be ready to bequeath the lease on Royal Lodge to his daughters” after his death, according to the Daily Mail.

The 75-year lease agreement on the Crown Estate was signed in 2003 and runs out in 2078.

It states that the duke must “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the home.

However, Charles has made it clear that he is not prepared to continue funding his brother’s lifestyle at the property.

Andrew shares the royal home with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew reportedly may bequeath his Royal Lodge home on his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
Picture: Alamy

The duke would reportedly rather leave the estate to the Duchess but the lease specifies it can only be passed on to those deemed to be “acceptable assignees”. These include his children or a widow.

An “acceptable assignee” would also need to be deemed “respectable and responsible and of sufficient financial means” to maintain the property.

It comes after a source claimed earlier this month that the Duke of York may have a secret weapon up his sleeve that he hopes will help keep him in the property.

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said that Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, could be key as Charles is ‘especially fond’ of them.

She told Fabulous: “The princesses are Andrew’s secret weapon.

“They are very popular amongst the royal family and Charles is especially fond of them.

“They are his passport now he has lost everything.”

Prince Andrew has resisted requests to vacate the Windsor home.
Picture: Alamy

The Lodge encompasses 40 hectares in the heart of Windsor Great Park, with the property boasting 30 rooms - seven of which are bedrooms.

It comes after it was revealed last year that the Duke of York turned down the chance to move into Frogmore Cottage, after Prince Harry and Meghan left the property for California.

A source told the paper: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

The ongoing row between Charles and his brother Andrew has reportedly been dubbed the ‘siege of the Royal Lodge’ by insiders, as the Duke continues to resist requests for him to leave.

A friend also told The Times: “It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad.

“But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the Duke.

