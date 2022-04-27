Breaking News

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary Freedom of the City of York

Councillors in York have unanimously voted to remove the Duke of York's freedom of their city. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Councillors in York have voted unanimously to remove Prince Andrew’s honorary freedom of the city and called on him to relinquish his Duke of York title.

The decision was reached in a vote at a council meeting this evening, following the out of court settlement that was reached with his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.

City of York Council members representing all the main parties voted for the motion to remove Andrew's honour, which was conferred on him in 1987.

A number of the councillors and members of public who spoke at the meeting at York Racecourse on Wednesday called for either the Queen or the Government to strip Andrew of the title Duke of York and thereby remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called: "This stain of an association with this city."

He is the first person ever to have the Freedom of the City removed, councillors were told.

There were two formal abstentions - from the Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor elect.

Lib Dem Darryl Smalley, City of York Council's executive member for culture, leisure & communities and proposer of the motion, said: "The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those who represent the very best of York. The honour is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly.

"Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

"I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents.

"The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.

"If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew's connection to York."

Both Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Duke of York declined to comment.

Andrew was granted the honour in a grand ceremony shortly after he was wed to Sarah Ferguson in 1987.

It comes after he stepped down from royal duties and public life.

Andrew has returned his honorary military roles to the Queen and he has stopped using the HRH title.

The Duke of York paid off his accuser Virginia Giuffre in an out of court settlement of reportedly as much as £12 million.

Giuffre had sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager in a civil case brought against him in the US.

Prince Andrew vehemently denies the accusations brought against him.