Prince Andrew 'thrown out' of Buckingham Palace by King Charles as Palace source vows 'He's on his own'

23 December 2022, 23:33 | Updated: 23 December 2022, 23:37

Charles and Andrew are pictured at their mother's funeral
Charles and Andrew are pictured at their mother's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

King Charles has banned Prince Andrew from keeping an office in Buckingham Palace as Palace officials claimed "Any presence at the Palace is officially over".

The disgraced ex-royal will also no longer be allowed to use the Palace as a corresponding address on official business.

A Palace source told The Sun: “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.

"The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Charles's brother stepped down from royal duties three years ago and was stripped of his military titles in January after making a multi-million pound settlement to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Read more: Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’

Read more: King Charles to pay tribute to beloved mother Queen Elizabeth in first Christmas message

Andrew was stripped of all his military titles during the Queen's life
Andrew was stripped of all his military titles during the Queen's life. Picture: Alamy

She accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

He made no admission of liability and was not charged with any crimes, but faced a civil lawsuit in the United States.

The new King has appeared to seek distance between himself and his brother at every turn.

Andrew's coveted role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was this week handed to the Queen Consort.

And Andrew has now been stripped of his taxpayer-funded security detail.

The Queen attends the Trooping of the Colour in 2019 between the warring brothers
The Queen attends the Trooping of the Colour in 2019 between the warring brothers. Picture: Alamy

But he will have Christmas dinner with King Charles and the family at Sandringham tomorrow.

The latest news came as King Charles was said to have memorialised his late mother in his first Christmas speech.

Charles recorded the momentous address yards away from his mother's burial place at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace made no comment about the latest report.

