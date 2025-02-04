Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to visit US again after fresh calls for FBI probe into relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Andrew is reportedly too scared to travel to the United States amid fears he “could be arrested over his relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.”

There have been calls for a fresh FBI probe into the royal after it emerged he told Epstein that they would "play some more soon" two months after he claimed their relationship had ended.

The disgraced brother of King Charles wrote to Epstein on the same day a photograph of him emerged with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre - who claimed she was trafficked by the convicted paedophile.

Andrew had earlier said that he had cut off contact with Epstein in December 2010 - but this message from late February 2011, said: "Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon."

Now reports have emerged that Andrew allegedly fears he will be arrested if he travels to the United States.

A friend of Andrew told The Sun: “He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed.

“He used to be Air Miles Andy but he’ll never risk going to America again.

"Since the whole thing blew up, he’s only been to Bahrain, where he has friends. There hasn’t been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad.”

A lawyer for many of Epstein’s victims has called for President Trump’s new FBI chief to conduct a full investigation into Andrew.

Spencer Kuvin said: “The British monarchy should be embarrassed. He should be fully separated from the monarchy and the public should never be subsidising someone who has either such bad judgment to be friends with this man or could have been involved with him.

“The President should require his new FBI director to fully investigate Andrew’s conduct.

“The Government should turn him over for that and demand he volunteer himself to be a part of it. The King should do that,

“Andrew should be held accountable by the monarchy.”

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering Ms Giuffre.

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.