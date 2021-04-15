Prince Charles and Camilla pay emotional visit to view floral tributes to Prince Philip

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have viewed flowers left by the public in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were visibly moved as they viewed flowers left by the public in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple read notes of condolence and drawings by young children that had been left in Royal Parks, as they visited Marlborough House Gardens near The Mall in London on Thursday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday at 3pm. The nation will fall silent at that time in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week aged 99.

Flowers and tributes had been left outside both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, but officials moved them to the private area to stop crowds gathering due to Covid concerns.

Prince Charles was visibly emotional as he viewed the tributes to his father. Picture: PA

Further tributes were being paid to Prince Philip today by the Earl of Wessex who acknowledged the memories of Prince Philip of recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh's award.

He said: "Reading just some of the wonderful memories you have shared about your experiences of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and, in some cases, of meeting my father, has been truly uplifting.

"I think I may have said once that he was a man that once met, never forgotten. He had a unique ability to make a lasting impression in a remarkably short time.

"I, like all my family, have a lifetime of lasting impressions, inspiration, shared passions and love. He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future.

"Thank you one and all for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute."

Charles and Camilla viewed the sea of tributes at Marlborough House Gardens. Picture: PA

It also emerged today that members of the royal family will not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

It is understood the Queen has decided that senior royals attending the service should be in civilian clothing.

The flowers had been moved away from royal palaces due to covid concerns. Picture: PA

The move means the Duke of Sussex will not have to face being one of the only close family members who is not in uniform at Saturday's service.

Harry lost his honorary military titles after deciding to step down as a senior working royal.

Charles and Camilla read messages left for the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

Reports had also suggested that the Duke of York, who spoke of his father as being "the grandfather of the nation," was considering wearing an admiral's uniform.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

The flowers, tributes and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

He was due to be promoted to Admiral in 2020 to mark his 60th birthday but this did not go ahead following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight appearance.

The no-uniform rule has been described as "the most eloquent solution to the problem," a military source told The Sun.

The decision is a break with tradition for ceremonial royal funerals and will contrast with the strong military presence which will be on show to honour Philip, who served with distinction in the Second World War.

Protocol suggests that Harry, who did two tours of Afghanistan, can only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.

As plans were finalised for the funeral, the royal family released a touching photo of the Queen and the duke surrounded by their great-grandchildren.

The previously unseen image shows the Queen and the duke sitting with the youngsters on a sofa during a family get-together and with the little ones appearing on best behaviour.

The Duchess of Cambridge captured the moment on her camera in 2018 when the Queen and Philip's seven great-grandchildren were at Balmoral.

A number of other images showing the duke with members of the royal family - including his son the Prince of Wales - were posted on official royal Twitter accounts.

The Queen has continued to work as she grieves, carrying out an official engagement on Wednesday to formally welcome her new Lord Chamberlain to his post.