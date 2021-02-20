Breaking News

Prince Charles visits his father Prince Philip in hospital

20 February 2021, 15:31 | Updated: 20 February 2021, 16:38

By Kate Buck

The Prince of Wales has visited at King Edward VII's hospital in London to see his father the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles arrived at the hospital in a grey Tesla and was wearing a face mask as he arrived.

He stayed there for around 30 minutes before departing.

It is understood Charles travelled from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London, a journey of around 100 miles.

He is the first member of the royal family to visit Philip during the duke's four-night stay in hospital.

It is thought Charles had not seen his father since before Christmas because of the nationwide coronavirus restrictions, with the duke staying at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and is expected to remain there for "rest and observation" this week.

Philip was described as being in "good spirits" after he walked unaided into the hospital in central London on the advice of his doctor.

Buckingham Palace has said admitting the 99-year-old duke was a "precautionary measure".

Prince Charles arrives to visit his father the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital
Prince Charles arrives to visit his father the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital. Picture: PA
Prince Charles stayed for around 30 minutes before departing
Prince Charles stayed for around 30 minutes before departing. Picture: PA

Philip's hospital admission is front page news and outside King Edward VII's photographers, cameramen and journalists have gathered to cover any developments.

The duke, who turns 100 on June 10, is in hospital for an undisclosed reason, although it is not coronavirus-related.

It is understood a doctor was called after Philip felt unwell for a short period and he was taken to hospital by car, where he walked in unaided as a non-emergency admission.

The duke has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

Prince Charles is understood to be the duke's first visitor since he was admitted on Tuesday
Prince Charles is understood to be the duke's first visitor since he was admitted on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on Wednesday: "His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

"The duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

It is understood the decision to admit Philip was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

The duke last had a spell in hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII's in December 2019, where he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged on Christmas Eve.

