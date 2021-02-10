Breaking News

Prince Charles and Camilla given first dose of Covid vaccine

Prince Charles and Camilla have had their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Prince Charles and Camilla have had their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Clarence House has announced.

The Prince of Wales, 72, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, are both in the government's fourth priority group to receive the Covid-19 vaccine because of their age.

It is currently unclear which drug they were given or where the jab was administered.

They have joined more than 12.6 million people across the UK who have now been given their initial dose.

Charles contracted coronavirus in the first wave of the pandemic in March but was said to only have suffered mild symptoms, such as losing his sense of smell and taste.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh received their first jabs last month, with the vaccines administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

