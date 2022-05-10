Watch again: Historic moment as Charles unveils the Queen's Speech on her behalf

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Charles has laid out the Government's plans for the next Parliamentary session after he stepped in at the last minute to read the Queen's Speech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen's son outlined the Government's plans for the first time in her 70-year reign.

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion - nearly 60 years after she last missed it - following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience "episodic mobility problems".

Read more: The Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament with Charles to take her place

Read more: Crackdown on eco zealots using 'locking on' tactics to be unveiled in Queen's Speech

The Queen's Speech is written by the Government and sets out its agenda for Parliament's new session.

The plans announced include a crackdown on protests causing major disruption - such as those staged by eco groups Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

The Speech also addressed the cost of living crisis.