Prince Charles seen in public for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Prince of Wales was seen in public for the first time today on an outing to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in London.

His outing came hours after Harry and Meghan's sensational interview with Oprah was aired to UK audiences. The interview was watched by millions of people around the world, including over 12m people when it was played on UK screens last night.

Charles visited a church in north-west London to see a NHS pop-up vaccine clinic in action as the pressure mounted on Buckingham Palace to respond to a string of allegations made by Meghan and Harry in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to the explosive interview after it was aired in the UK.

The interview was aired on Sunday night to US audiences, before being shown in the UK on Monday evening.

The most damning was the claim an unnamed member of the royal family was worried about how dark the skin tone of the Sussexes' son might be before he was born.

In the interview the heir to the throne was singled out for criticism by his son Harry who said Charles had stopped returning his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

The duke also said about his father: "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar.

"He knows what pain feels like."

He added: "I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened.

"And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's father, made a TV appearance today in which he said he was "disappointed" after seeing his daughter's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He also said he didn't think the Royals or British people were racist.

Comments made in the interview by Meghan Markle have been supported by the White House and by Hillary Clinton.

Mrs Clinton said: "Their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, you know, let's just paper it over and pretend that it didn't happen or it will go away, just keep your head down, well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down, you know, this is 2021."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised Harry and Meghan's courage when asked if US president Joe Biden had watched the interview.

Ms Psaki told journalists on Monday: "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.

"That's certainly something the president believes."