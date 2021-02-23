Breaking News

Prince Philip expected to remain in hospital for 'several days' to treat 'infection'

23 February 2021, 15:02 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 15:50

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Edinburgh is receiving medical attention for an ‘infection’ and is not expected to leave for several days, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson added: "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Speaking to Sky News shortly before the statement was made public, Prince Edward said the duke is "a lot better" and he is "looking forward" to getting out of hospital, where he has spent the past week.

Prince Philip has been in hospital since last Tuesday, after being admitted for what the palace said was for "rest and observation" on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell.

Picture: Getty
Picture: PA

His eldest son Prince Charles has so far been the only family member to have visited him - making the 200-mile round journey from Highgrove to see him on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday his grandson the Duke of Cambridge gave a reassuring wink when asked about the health of the duke during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Norfolk, and said: "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

The duke, who turns 100 on 10 June, is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

Philip walked into the building unaided and is still understood to be in good spirits. His admission is not coronavirus-related.

