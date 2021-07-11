Prince George celebrates as England take 1-0 lead against Italy

11 July 2021, 21:15 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 21:18

George, William and Kate stand for the national anthem
George, William and Kate stand for the national anthem. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

This is the moment young Prince George joined his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in celebrating as England went 1-0 up against Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

George, seven, threw his arms out in joy as Luke Shaw took England to an early lead over Italy in the opening minutes in front of a crowd of over 60,000 fans.

The young royal hugged his mother Kate, 39, as she cheered in the stands alongside him.

George previously joined his parents for the England vs Germany match, which England won 2-0.

George was seen cheering with his mum and dad as England went 1-0 up
George was seen cheering with his mum and dad as England went 1-0 up. Picture: LBC

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a busy day as a spectator, racing across London to Wembley to watch the final after attending Wimbledon earlier today to watch Novak Djokovic win the men's singles trophy. 

George missed seeing England beat Denmark in the semi-finals, with William watching the victory alongside prime minister Boris Johnson.

