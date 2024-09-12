Prince Harry 'to jet off on lads' trip for 40th birthday', as Meghan stays home with the children

12 September 2024, 06:52

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry is set to fly off for a trip with friends to celebrate his 40th birthday, while his wife Meghan stays behind with the children.

Harry, who turns 40 on Sunday, will "enjoy a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates", the Sun reported.

The Duke of Sussex will first have a birthday party with his family at their home in Montecito, in California.

Meghan will remain in California with the couple's children Archie, aged 5, and Lilibet, 3.

No destination has been named for the trip. Comparisons have been made with Harry's holiday in Las Vegas in 2012, which caused embarrassment for the royal family after he was pictured playing 'naked billiards'.

Harry spent his 30th birthday with William and Kate, but the brothers have since fallen out and are thought not to be on speaking terms.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

It comes after reports emerged that Harry was feeling overshadowed by Meghan and is plotting his return to the UK.

Harry feels as though he has lost his way since moving to the US and has become 'The Spare' again, it is understood.

He is said to have reached out to his former aides for guidance on returning to the UK - and the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Meghan took centre stage during their 'quasi-royal' tour of Colombia last month.

Meanwhile, Harry's inner circle believe he enjoys his regular solo trips to the UK.

He returned to attend the memorial service of his uncle, Lord Fellowes, last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

A source close to his inner circle told the Sun: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

However, it is understood that a lot of work still has to be done to heal the rifts created since he stepped back from royal duties.

