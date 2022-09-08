Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral to be with family after death of Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral at around 8pm. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Queen's Scottish residence 90 minutes after the Royal Family announced the monarch's death.

He was in the UK with his wife Meghan.

They were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but he has changed his plans to travel to be with family.

Meghan did not travel with him.

Other members of the royal family including William and the Queen's children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward, also rushed to Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died at 6.30pm on Thursday.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles III, whose regnal title was confirmed shortly after the Queen's death, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

Tributes have poured in from across the UK and across the world.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen was the "rock" of modern Britain who was "loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world".

"Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories," she said outside No10 on Thursday evening.

"She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons - her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

She went on: "In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

"It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy."

Further afield, US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French president Emmanuel Macron are among those paying tribute to the monarch.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement that "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy" who "helped make our relationship special".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he learned the news "with deep sadness".

"On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the (royal family), the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

French president Emmanuel Macron described her as "a friend of France" in his tribute on Twitter.