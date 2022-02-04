Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'

Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'. Picture: BetterUp

By Amelia Isaacs

Prince Harry has been criticised on social media after telling employers to give their staff "time to focus on themselves" amid claims of "burnout".

The high profile Royal said his "burnout" left him feeling like there was "no fuel in the engine" and encouraged others to do "inner work" for their mental health.

The Duke of Sussex has said he felt like he was "burning the candle at both ends", sharing his experiences of burnout during a live-stream hosted by the mental health company BetterUp.

Harry became Chief Impact Officer for the mental wellness app in March last year after stepping away from being a working member of the Royal Family in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared on the panel alongside Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux.

Harry said: "From an employer perspective, you can't expect, in today's world, your people to put in the work on themselves when you're not giving them time to be able to do that.

"Which is why I think it's so important [...] as employers going 'You know what, if you have the chance to be able to do it in your spare time, that's fantastic we fully support you.

"But we are going to factor that into your routine at work.

"If everyone was doing that, the shift in global consciousness and awareness and self-awareness would be enormous."

Social media users shared their anger over the "usual word salad" and asked, "Does Harry realise how deluded and privileged he sounds?"

Another angrily said: "How would Harry EVER know what it’s like 2 work 40+hrs, maintain home, cut grass, get groceries, make meals, take care of kids 24/7, pay bills. Or go to university, work 20hrs/week/60 in summer to pay for school and still be in debt. He’s never struggled a DAY! This is insulting!"

Others commented in the Duke's lack of qualifications in the field of mental health.

"Joking aside, what are Prince Harry's qualifications for lecturing anybody about mental health? Markle fans are poor, of low education and potentially very vulnerable. Show some responsibility to them @BetterUp It's not all about making millions of easy dollars, so be moral."

The Duke said that he spends 30 to 45 minutes a day meditating and urged employers to give their staff time to do the same.

He said: "I know that I need to meditate every single day.

"I would hope that everyone would be able to do that but the reality is that once your time starts slipping away, once you have other commitments or you need to be there and show up for other people.

"Guess what?

"The self-care is the first thing that drops away, and I'm happy to admit that, as a husband, as a dad."

