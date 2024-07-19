Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry's charity boss has quit as head of the Invictus Games just days after the duke received backlash over his veterans' award.

Harry said he was "immensely grateful" to his "friend" Dominic Reid for transforming the Invictus Games - intended to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans - from an ambitious idea into a global movement.

He praised his tireless efforts and spoke of the journey they shared together.

Mr Reid's resignation came just days after Harry was criticised for accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYS.

Announcing that he was stepping down, Mr Reid said it was "the time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade".

He said the search for his successor would be an important one and that he looked forward to passing on the baton and continuing to support the foundation, adding: "Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave."

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Harry said in a statement: "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.

"His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society."

He added: "Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation.

"What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people.

"We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready."

Harry returned to the Uk to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus. Picture: Alamy

Harry, who stepped down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, returned to the UK briefly in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus with a special service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Former soldier Mr Reid said: "I have delivered the 10-year vision I set out, which includes the introduction of winter sport which is close to my heart as a former biathlete.

"I remain the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor's Show and look forward to the exciting new projects I am developing."

Harry set up the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that helped their recovery.

He staged the inaugural games in London's Olympic Park in 2014, with it having since been held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, the Hague and Dusseldorf.

The first Winter hybrid Games will be hosted in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

Mr Reid described it a "privilege to work closely" with Harry.

"His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focusing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation," he said.