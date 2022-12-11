Prince Harry 'delighted' by Netflix series despite backlash and risk of making divide with Royal Family even worse

Harry is said to be delighted at the Netflix series. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry is "delighted" at his and Meghan's Netflix documentary and has "absolutely no regrets" despite a fierce backlash in Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The controversial series was eviscerated in many parts of the media for the claims they made about their time in the public eye.

Critics pointed to how they had apparently changed their story about events like how they first met, its portrayal of "racist" art that could lead viewers to think it was displayed in Buckingham Palace, and their claims about how an engagement interview had been staged – something denied by the journalist who carried it out.

William was also said to be angered by the use of the Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir on Panorama, which was obtained through deceit.

He said it should never be aired again but part of it appeared in the first episode.

Read more: Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

However, a source who was close friends with Diana said: "Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across.

"The reason for doing this was to share their truth on their lives.

"He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets."

The first three episodes caused a storm in Britain, with royal observers questioning if it will cause too deep a rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family for it to ever be repaired.

Read more: William's fury as Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous interview despite request it never be aired again

Harry and Meghan described their struggles of being in the public eye and the media attention, and difficulties of being part of the Royal Family.

The Commonwealth – one of the Queen's main projects – was dubbed "Empire 2.0".

The organisation is mostly a group of countries that were part of the British Empire which can voluntarily join or leave, and many do not have the Queen as head of state, though she served as its figurehead.

It has been claimed King Charles and Prince William will watch the show. The Royals have not officially responded at it is said they will only hit back if there are serious accusations.

The source said: "Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

"They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the Cambridges of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England.

"Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think."

The first episode of the £80m series was watched by 2.4m people in Britain.