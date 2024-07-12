Prince Harry praises 'eternal bond between mother and son' as he controversially picks up award

Prince Harry praised the 'eternal' bond between mother and son. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry has praised the "eternal" bond "between a mother and son" as he controversially collected an award in the US.

Harry was given the Pat Tillman Award for Service, given to people in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others, in recognition for helping set up the Invictus Games for sick and injured servicemen and women.

Mr Tillman was a former NFL player and US Army Ranger, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

His mother has repeatedly said she did not think Harry would be a suitable recipient of the award.

Harry, a veteran himself, began his speech by acknowledging Mr Tillman's family, "especially Mrs Mary Tillman - Pat's mother."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award. Picture: Getty

"Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal, and one that I respect," Harry said.

"The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

It comes as the anniversary of the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana approaches next month.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle was also in the audience to support her husband, and smiled as host, her friend and tennis champion Serena Williams, made a joke about the couple.

Williams said: "Please Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen."

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service. Picture: Alamy

ESPN said previously that Harry was being honoured for his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" as the Invictus Games has "transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent" over the last ten years.

Harry said in his acceptance speech: "While so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state.

"We live in an age marked by polarisation and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different, seem to pervade societies everywhere.

"Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attend the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Picture: Alamy

"The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together, no matter one's nationality, background, or personal struggles.

"It is a collective, built from courage and mutual respect, where athletes discover time and time again, the common denominator of their humanity.

"Having survived the crucible of armed combat, and forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and minds impacted by conflict, they form a family.

"They exemplify the very best in all of us."

The duke said "I stand here not as Prince Harry", but as a "voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty

"This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families, for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you," he said.

Harry ended his speech by making a promise on behalf of the foundation.

"No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind," he added.

Past award recipients of the award include Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who waged a high-profile campaign to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England through the school holidays during the Covid pandemic.