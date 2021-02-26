'We never walked away': Prince Harry says 'toxic' British press forced him to 'step back'

26 February 2021, 07:57 | Updated: 26 February 2021, 08:50

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Prince Harry has revealed he decided to "step back" from royal life and move to the US due to a "toxic" environment created by the British media.

Harry said the move was necessary and it was “what any husband and father would do” but stated that he would "never walk away" from the royal family.

Read more: Meghan 'has been destroyed' by media attacks, treatment of Diana 'repeated itself'

Read more: Harry and Meghan will not return as working royals and will be stripped of honorary titles

In an interview with James Corden on the Late Late Show, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Meghan needed to get away from a press that was "destroying my mental health".

"I needed to get my family out of there but we never walked away," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away."

Prince Harry said he will continue public service "wherever I am in the world"
Prince Harry said he will continue public service "wherever I am in the world". Picture: The Late Late Show

He also promised he would never fully step back from public service and vowed to continue his role in public life as much as he could.

He said: "My life is always going to be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that.

"The two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and, you know, trying to make people happy to change the world in a small way."

Read more: 'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

He added he will "always be contributing" and that his life in the US would be not too dissimilar from his previous roles in the UK.

"My life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing," he added.

Prince Harry blamed a "toxic" press for his move to the US with Meghan
Prince Harry blamed a "toxic" press for his move to the US with Meghan. Picture: PA Images

Describing the couple's life in the US, Harry said a regular night in would be to "do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down and go downstairs" before relaxing in front on the TV.

Asked about his opinion on Netflix's The Crown and whether it reflects reality, he said it was "loosely based on the truth".

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth.

Read more: Prince Harry 'will be hurt' by having military titles stripped

"Of course it's not strictly accurate, of course, but it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else...what can come from that."

Harry added that he was "way more comfortable" with The Crown compared to stories written about his family in the press.

Prince Harry said he and Meghan will continue their roles in public life
Prince Harry said he and Meghan will continue their roles in public life. Picture: PA Images

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nancy Pelosi

US house votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

Two people walk into a court

Briton jailed for breaking Singapore quarantine order

Joe Biden

US air strike targets Iranian-backed militia in Syria

The Supreme Court will rule on whether Shamima Begum can appeal her the removal of her British citizenship

Supreme Court to rule on Shamima Begum's bid to return to UK amid citizenship row
Tokyo life

Japan partly ends state of emergency

Mitch McConnell speaking at Donald Trump's impeachment vote on February 13

McConnell pledges support for Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC listener had a quick solution

'Shamima Begum shouldn't be allowed back into the UK, make her appeal by Zoom'
Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan
Gavin Williamson shouldn't have cancelled exams, teacher tells James O'Brien

Gavin Williamson cancelling exams was a mistake, teacher tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller worries about police accessing vaccine passport location data

James O'Brien caller worries police could track his location via a vaccine passport

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London