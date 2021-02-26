'We never walked away': Prince Harry says 'toxic' British press forced him to 'step back'

By Ewan Quayle

Prince Harry has revealed he decided to "step back" from royal life and move to the US due to a "toxic" environment created by the British media.

Harry said the move was necessary and it was “what any husband and father would do” but stated that he would "never walk away" from the royal family.

In an interview with James Corden on the Late Late Show, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Meghan needed to get away from a press that was "destroying my mental health".

"I needed to get my family out of there but we never walked away," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away."

Prince Harry said he will continue public service "wherever I am in the world". Picture: The Late Late Show

He also promised he would never fully step back from public service and vowed to continue his role in public life as much as he could.

He said: "My life is always going to be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that.

"The two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and, you know, trying to make people happy to change the world in a small way."

He added he will "always be contributing" and that his life in the US would be not too dissimilar from his previous roles in the UK.

"My life is public service, so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing," he added.

Prince Harry blamed a "toxic" press for his move to the US with Meghan. Picture: PA Images

Describing the couple's life in the US, Harry said a regular night in would be to "do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down and go downstairs" before relaxing in front on the TV.

Asked about his opinion on Netflix's The Crown and whether it reflects reality, he said it was "loosely based on the truth".

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth.

"Of course it's not strictly accurate, of course, but it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else...what can come from that."

Harry added that he was "way more comfortable" with The Crown compared to stories written about his family in the press.