Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Will Conroy

Prince Harry has landed in southern Africa to work on his charity Sentebale as he makes another trip without his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, had lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho, 23, and was pictured standing beside the young royal.

Princess Senate is the niece of Prince Seeiso - who Harry co-founded his youth-focused charity Sentebale with.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, had lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho. Picture: Instagram

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet, who did not join the Duke in his visit to the UK either.

Harry did not appear to visit King Charles or Prince William while in the UK on Tuesday despite staying at a London hotel just two miles from Buckingham Palace and less than an hour's drive from his brother's home.

In an Instagram post, Princess Senate wrote: "Had the pleasure of hosting the Duke of Sussex today for lunch."

Business leaders, philanthropists and local stakeholders are gathering in Lesotho with the aim of driving forward the work of the charity.

Harry did not appear to visit King Charles or Prince William while in the UK on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Harry spent two months in the landlocked African kingdom during his gap year back in 2004 at the age of 19.

He decided to found Sentebale, which means "forget me not", in 2006 to honour his mother Princess Diana and help disadvantaged children.

Harry last visited Lesotho in 2018 and his latest trip will see him join Sentebale co-founding patron Prince Seeiso to meet with local leaders and youth advocates.

On the trip the group will head to Lesotho "to witness Sentebale's programmes at work."

Harry had come to London for the WellChild Awards to recognise some of Britain's bravest children and support a charity close to his heart.

Harry told the young people and their families: "Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness and of course your humour.

Harry had come to London for the WellChild Awards to recognise some of Britain's bravest children. Picture: Alamy

"And thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you. The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me.

Harry also recently spent the weekend alone in New York City as Meghan and kids Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, stayed in California.

The dad-of-two had a series of engagements, including an event in honour of his mother Princess Diana.