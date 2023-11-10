Breaking News

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

10 November 2023, 10:11

Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher.

By Stephen Rigley

Prince Harry and stars including Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley have won their bid to take the publisher of the Daily Mail to trial over alleged phone-hacking and privacy breaches.

The allegations include hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing and recording private phone conversations.

The newspaper group denies the allegations and had applied to have the claims dismissed without a trial on the grounds that they were too old to be considered by the court and that some financial documents relied upon were confidentially supplied to the 2012 Leveson inquiry and were being used in breach of a restriction order and confidentiality undertakings.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who heard arguments over four days in March, handed down his ruling on Friday.

In his 95-page-judgment, he said that each of the seven people in the claim have a "real prospect" of demonstrating that Associated Newspapers Limited concealed "relevant facts" that would have allowed them to bring a claim against the publisher earlier.

He said the group "has not been able to deliver a 'knockout blow' to the claims of any of these claimants", adding: "Fair resolution of any limitation defence...must await trial."

Harry brought the privacy case along with six others, including Sir Elton's husband David Furnish, actress and designer Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes.

They alleged they had been victims of "abhorrent criminal activity" and "gross breaches of privacy".

The royal made an appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice during the four-day hearing in March, with Sir Elton, Ms Frost and Lady Lawrence also attending at times.

Some of the allegations are from decades ago, but lawyers for Prince Harry and the claimants argued that new evidence had come to light and they were unaware at the time of how information had been covertly gathered.

The decision could mean another in-person court appearance from Prince Harry, who earlier this year stepped into the witness box to give evidence in a hacking claim against another newspaper publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers.

He became the first senior royal in modern times to make such a court appearance, facing questions over two days, with the outcome of that case still to be decided.

This story is being updated

