Prince Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff was 'hired on trial basis' and made the 'mutual' decision to quit

Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff was 'hired on a trial basis'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff is understood to have been hired on a trial basis and left the role as it 'was not the right fit'.

Josh Kettler was appointed as Harry and Meghan's chief of staff earlier this year, with him said to have been the ideal person to "guide" Harry "through his next phase".

Mr Kettler joined the prince during his recent trip to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

He was also a key figure on the Sussexes' three-day visit to Nigeria.

But barely three months after taking the position, Mr Kettler is understood to have quit.

It has since emerged that he was hired on a trial basis and made a mutual agreement with the Sussexes to step down, according to US magazine People.

Josh Kettler. Picture: Getty

Mr Kettler was "hired on a trial basis, the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn't the right fit", the publication reported.

He had previously been chief of staff and head of strategic partnerships at communication platform Cognixion.

Harry and Meghan are said to have lost 18 members of staff since they married in 2018, with at least nine quitting since their move to the US.

Mr Kettler's exit comes just days before they are set to embark on their 'quasi-royal tour' of Colombia at the invitation of the country's vice president.

Francia Márquez said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

Their itinerary for the trip is yet to be released but the couple will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress”.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia," Ms Márquez previously said.