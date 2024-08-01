Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour the South American country later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota and the nation’s coastal areas.

The pair will “engage in several activities” related to “cyberbullying, online exploitation and the mental health impacts of these threats”.

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said in a statement: "During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

Meghan and Harry will tour the South American country later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota. Picture: Alamy

She added that the visit would come at a “particularly significant time” ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia this November.

This comes following the UK and US governments issuing security alerts over travelling to Colombia with the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office stating that it “advises against all but essential travel to parts of Colombia”.

The US Department of State said in January: “Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.”

Ms Marquez’s statement continued: “The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from Colombia's vice president Francia Márquez. Picture: Alamy

“The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

Ms Marquez said the royal visit will help to highlight the country’s role “as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

This comes after Harry and Meghan’s three-day visit to Nigeria in May following the invitation of the chief of the country’s defence staff.