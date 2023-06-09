Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

9 June 2023, 11:09

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Prince Archie was given a free bike with stabilisers for his birthday, a shop owner revealed as he shared a ‘thank you letter’ sent on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Martin and Jennifer Blevins sent the bike to Meghan and Harry’s mansion along with flowers, balloons and a card for Archie, who turned four on May 6.

The couple, who run the Mad Dogs and Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, posted a thank you letter from the Sussexes on their Instagram.

The letter reads: “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday.

“The bike has Brough much joy and is most appreciated by the family.

Donald Trump professes he is an ‘innocent man’ as he is indicted on seven charges in classified documents investigation

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

The letter was signed by Harrison Colcord, from the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The bike shop owners are clearly royal fans with one of their dogs named Meghan Markle.

However their generous gesture has not been without criticism, with some people saying the bike would be better used by a less privileged child.

Archie was given the gift of a bike with stabilisers for his fourth birthday
Archie was given the gift of a bike with stabilisers for his fourth birthday. Picture: Instagram

But one supporter said:”If you’re angry a company sent a bike to a little boy on his birthday as a sweet surprise, you’re the one who has the problem”.

Jennifer Blevins told People: “ 'He [Martin] went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, "This one's perfect, it's got training wheels".

'And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, "Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house”.”

Harry dashed to the airport to jump on a flight home moments after the Coronation finished so he could see Archie on his birthday last month.

He was determined to make it back to his Montecito mansion to be with Meghan on their eldest son Archie’s fourth birthday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The cows trampled dog walkers on two separate occasions

Aristocrat fined £15,000 after cows trample dog walkers leaving them fearing for their lives

Jessica Poole, 18, and Josh Alexander, 21, were killed in the horror crash

Heartbreak as young couple expecting baby boy killed in horror crash with lorry

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

Three people, including two students were seriously injured in an attack at Blundell’s School in Devon

Teen arrested after three people suffer multiple injuries in ‘serious assault’ at £41,000-a-year Devon boarding school

China Honduras

Honduran president visits China after ending ties with Taiwan

Labour has blamed the "damage" the Conservatives have done to the economy

Labour's Rachel Reeves rows back £28bn green prosperity plan as Tories 'crashed the economy'

Hong Kong Giant Ducks

Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong

Russia Ukraine War

Three injured in drone attack on Russian city near Ukrainian border

Tributes of flowers and teddy bears were left at the scene of an attack on six victims in Annecy, France on Thursday.

British girl, 3, and 22-month-old boy 'stable' in French hospital after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker

Vladimir Popov was killed in the shark attack around 30 metres from the shore in Egypt

Killer shark that ate tourist at beach in Egypt caught and paraded by fishermen - who punch and kick its dead body

Former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling documents

Temperatures this weekend are expected to become hotter than Ibiza in some areas

Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Ibiza as ‘Iberian plume’ sweeps in - amid thunder and pollen warnings

A man has been arrested in connection with the search for missing Chloe Mitchell

Man, 26, arrested in search for missing 21-year-old woman in County Antrim

Vatican Pope who’s In Charge

Pope has ‘second good night’ in hospital after abdominal surgery

Ukraine has started its counter-offensive after the bombing of a dam

Ukraine launches counter-offensive against Russia as Western tanks hit frontline

Tributes have been pouring in for Saul Cookson, 15, who died in the crash

Tributes pour in for 'nicest lad about', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance during police chase

Latest News

See more Latest News

The waiting list for routine cardiologist appointments in the NHS Lanarkshire area is almost two years long

Patients waiting 90 weeks to see heart specialists in Scottish health board

Sudan

UN envoy to Sudan no longer welcome in country, authorities say

Kelis' husband Mike Mora died from cancer last year

Hollywood legend Bill Murray, 72, 'dating' American singer Kelis, 43, after actor 'spotted at her south London concert'
The area where Liu was found is called the “death zone”

Woman nearly dies in Everest's 'death zone' - then refuses to pay $10,000 rescue fee to Sherpa who saved her life
Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump in trouble: What are the new charges facing the ex-president?

Rob Burrow has opened up about his battle with MND

'The hardest thing is not being the dad I want to be': Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow praises his carer wife as he fights MND
New York Legislature

New York passes bill to consider slavery reparations

The former US president has revealed he is facing a second indictment.

Donald Trump professes he is an ‘innocent man’ as he is indicted on seven charges in classified documents investigation
The moment police surround and capture the knife attacker

'I don't understand': Ex-wife's horror at knifeman who stabbed British girl in French playground rampage
Britain's representative has dropped out of the competition.

Strip club boss launches European ‘sex championships’ but Britain’s representative withdraws for 'health reasons'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank
Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit