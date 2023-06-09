Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Prince Archie was given a free bike with stabilisers for his birthday, a shop owner revealed as he shared a ‘thank you letter’ sent on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Martin and Jennifer Blevins sent the bike to Meghan and Harry’s mansion along with flowers, balloons and a card for Archie, who turned four on May 6.

The couple, who run the Mad Dogs and Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, posted a thank you letter from the Sussexes on their Instagram.

The letter reads: “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday.

“The bike has Brough much joy and is most appreciated by the family.

Donald Trump professes he is an ‘innocent man’ as he is indicted on seven charges in classified documents investigation

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

The letter was signed by Harrison Colcord, from the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The bike shop owners are clearly royal fans with one of their dogs named Meghan Markle.

However their generous gesture has not been without criticism, with some people saying the bike would be better used by a less privileged child.

Archie was given the gift of a bike with stabilisers for his fourth birthday. Picture: Instagram

But one supporter said:”If you’re angry a company sent a bike to a little boy on his birthday as a sweet surprise, you’re the one who has the problem”.

Jennifer Blevins told People: “ 'He [Martin] went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, "This one's perfect, it's got training wheels".

'And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, "Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house”.”

Harry dashed to the airport to jump on a flight home moments after the Coronation finished so he could see Archie on his birthday last month.

He was determined to make it back to his Montecito mansion to be with Meghan on their eldest son Archie’s fourth birthday.