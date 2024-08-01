Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

1 August 2024, 22:08

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting online safety for children front and centre as they announce a series of international appearances.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour Colombia later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota and the nation’s coastal areas and meeting Vice President Francia Márquez

The pair will “engage in several activities” related to “cyberbullying, online exploitation and the mental health impacts of these threats”.

In a clip for an upcoming CBS interview, Meghan Markle highlighted the risks her children, and children across the globe, face online.

“Our kids are younger, three and five, and they’re amazing,” she said.

“But all you want to do as parents is protect them, so as we can see what is happening in the online space, we know there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be a part of change for good.”

Prince Harry added that many parents are unsure and unable to help their children cope with the mental health impact of social media.

He said: “At this point we’ve gotten to the stage where nearly every parent has to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.”

Meghan and Harry will tour the South American country later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota
Meghan and Harry will tour the South American country later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota. Picture: Alamy

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said in a statement: "During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

She added that the visit would come at a “particularly significant time” ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia this November.

Read more: Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Read more: Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

This comes following the UK and US governments issuing security alerts over travelling to Colombia with the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office stating that it “advises against all but essential travel to parts of Colombia”.

The US Department of State said in January: “Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.”

Ms Marquez’s statement continued: “The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from Colombia's vice president Francia Márquez
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation from Colombia's vice president Francia Márquez. Picture: Alamy

“The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

Ms Marquez said the royal visit will help to highlight the country’s role “as a beacon of culture and innovation”.

This comes after Harry and Meghan’s three-day visit to Nigeria in May following the invitation of the chief of the country’s defence staff.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, and Paul Whelan, second from right, and others aboard a plane following their release from Russian captivity

West and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

Hezbollah fighters stand behind the coffin of Fouad Shukur as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen

Hezbollah leader says war with Israel has entered ‘new phase’

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.

Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of arson after police car set ablaze in Hartlepool riot

US President Joe Biden flanked by family members of four of those who have been released

Biden welcomes prisoner swap with Russia and declares their ‘brutal ordeal’ over

Taylor Swift flexing her left bicep while on stage during her Eras Tour in Tokyo

Taylor Swift urges fans not to panic and to expect sirens before Warsaw concert

Andy Murray's career has come to an end after defeat at the Olympics

Andy Murray's tennis career comes to an end as he is knocked out of Olympic doubles by US pair

Cardi B and Offset posing for photographers at a press event

Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset and reveals she is pregnant

Nicolas Maduro holding his fists up during a news conference

Diplomatic efforts to persuade Maduro to release Venezuela election vote tallies

Exclusive
Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has told LBC that courts could sit through the night to bring “speedy justice” to those taking part in violent demonstration

Courts could sit through night to bring 'speedy justice' to violent protesters, policing minister tells LBC

Craig Shakespeare

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60 after cancer battle

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final

Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024 women’s all-around gymnastics final

Thunderstorms are expected to batter the UK this evening

Met Office warns of 'torrential downpours' as thunderstorms batter England and Wales

Tim Davie is likely to face a grilling over the Huw Edwards scandal

BBC admits it knew Huw Edwards had been arrested over most serious indecent images of children - but still paid him

This comes just days after five Just Stop Oil activists were sentenced to between four and five years behind bars each.

Five Just Stop Oil eco-activists jailed over M25 protest

A teenager accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in a knife attack has told a jury he cannot remember stabbing her

Teenager accused of murdering 15-year-old girl in knife attack tells court he cannot remember stabbing her

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a glass cage of a courtroom

Prisoner swap between West and Russia frees reporter Evan Gershkovich and others

Latest News

See more Latest News

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia
A court lifted the teen suspect's anonymity on Thursday

Keir Starmer announces 'national violent disorder unit' to tackle wave of riots as Southport stabbing suspect named
Robert Price was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters entered the property on Oval Road North around 5:40pm on Saturday, July 27th.

Police name Dagenham fire victim as 17-year-old is charged with murder, arson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president
Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini

JK Rowling slams 'bullying cheat' after Olympic boxer who previously failed gender test beats opponent in seconds
Huw Edwards is said to have invited a TV producer to his hotel room after Prince Philip's funeral

Married Huw Edwards 'invited young producer to hotel room after presenting Prince Philip's funeral coverage'
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Major prisoner swap involving US and Russia ‘is under way’

Carrie Underwood head and shoulders

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as its newest judge

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare

Zimbabwe police arrest 18 political activists in latest clampdown

The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train

Elizabeth line's lack of toilets blamed for passenger evacuations after trains left stranded for hours in December

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit