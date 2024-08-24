Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed what their gifts were to Colombia during their quasi-royal tour.

Harry and Meghan shared a video montage from their trip, showing them visiting a number of places with Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

The couple also revealed that they had donated three things to the people of Colombia following their visit: several drum sets, a learning environment, and upgrades to a "socio-emotional gym".

The drums are going to Escuela Tambores de Cabildo, where they got involved in a lesson.

Meanwhile, funds are being used to upgrade a "secure environment for local children to explore, learn, and connect in San Basilio de Palenque".

The contribution will aim to provide children with resources that allow them to safely go to school and learn, the Archewell foundation said.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive to San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia). Picture: Alamy

The "socio-emotional gym" being upgraded - intended to promote learning skills such as conflict resolution and emotional resilience - is at the Colegio La Giralda school.

It comes as part of the Sussexes' goal to "show up and do good, no matter where we are in the world" with the Archewell charity.

The donations are intended to "make strides toward a more equitable and compassionate world", the royals said.

"Each of these initiatives underscores our commitment to making a difference and supporting programs that uplift and empower individuals and communities."

Prince Harry and Meghan smile for a group photo during forum on Afro women and power in Cali, Colombia. Picture: Alamy

Despite facing criticism over claims the security bill for their trip cost Colombia over $1.5 million, officials have said the pair paid for the trip themselves along with funding from international agencies.

Clips from the trip showed Harry and Meghan meeting with local children as well as addressing a huge crowd and visiting several culturally significant locations.

The Sussexes kicked off their trip in Bogota, where they were taken to a school to speak to pupils about dealing with life on the internet.

They also attended a lunch hosted by the vice president and visited the cities of Cartagena and Cali.

The couple ended their four-day trip with an appearance at the Petronio Álvarez festival, which is a celebration of Afro-Colombian music and culture.