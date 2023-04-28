Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are in a really good place', Sussexes' friend Gayle King says

28 April 2023, 12:06 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 12:43

Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently
Happy couple: Harry and Meghan were pictured smiling and cuddling each other at a basketball game recently. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A celeb pal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said the couple are in a ‘really good place’ ahead of the King’s coronation.

Journalist Gayle King said the couple’s decision for Meghan to stay in the US during the coronation of King Charles was the ‘best’ decision and was the ‘right’ call for the couple.

She said Harry was right in making the tough decision to miss the fourth birthday of his son to support his father in Westminster Abbey on the most important day of his life.

Journalist Gayle, 68, host of CBS Mornigs, said that Harry and Meghan “should do what’s best for them.”

“Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there,” she said.

Harry and Meghan at game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Harry and Meghan at game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Picture: Alamy
Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

She added that Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place.”

“You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true blue, and it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she added.

On April 12 Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will be at the Coronation without Meghan - who will stay at home in California to look after the couple’s children.

Meghan and Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 6 in New York.
Meghan and Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 6 in New York. Picture: Getty

May 6 is also Prince Archie’s birthday.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The announcement came after months of speculation over whether Harry would attend the ceremony, following bombshell claims about the Royal Family that he made in his memoir, Spare.

The couple also laid bare their grievances with the Royal ‘firm’ in a Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

The couple were pictured happily cuddling and laughing while watching an LA Lakers basketball game earlier this week - smiling on the stadium’s jumbotron big screen.

Yesterday it emerged the Princess of Wales will be involved in a key part of the coronation ceremony.

She will be in the carriage procession alongside Prince William and then later on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

However Kate suffers from motion sickness which could be worsened by the rocking of the carriage.

Her discomfort was evident in 2019, when she rode in a carriage for the Trooping of the Colour, travelling with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they went less than a mile from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

A royal source told the paper in 2019: "The truth is the Duchess of Cambridge gets very seasick and doesn’t enjoy the rocking motion of carriages.

The Queen reportedly also suffered from motion sickness, and recommended some pills to Kate to help her with her discomfort.

