Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech

Harry will make a speech on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry will be joined by Meghan Markle for his keynote speech to the UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It will be the couple's first official appearance since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where they attended the St Paul's Thanksgiving service.

Nelson Mandela Day shines the light on the legacy left behind by the humanitarian.

This year's theme is Do what you can, with what you have - aimed at raising awareness about the link between food security and climate change.

It will mark Harry and Meghan’s second visit to the UN within a year, after the pair attended the World Leaders Meeting.

The event was focused on reducing global carbon emissions.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals Harry's 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Read more: Harry and Meghan seen driving to Oprah's California mansion

A UN spokesman told DailyMail.com: "The South African Mission has confirmed the participation of the Duke and the Duchess at Monday's commemoration."

It follows Harry and Meghan's visit to Nelson Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, in 2019.

"It's wonderful meeting you," Ms Machel said to the couple at the time.

"I'm sure we're going to be working together in the future. I can feel the vibe."

Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca Machel. Picture: Alamy

In the same year, the couple shared a Mandela quote on Instagram, captioning it: "Sharing a powerful quote to start the week."

The quote read: "It is so easy to break and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build."

While in the Rainbow Nation in 2015, Harry also visited Mandela's former prison cell in Robben Island.

Mandela also met Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in South Africa just five months before her death in March 1997.

He commended her charitable work after she was pictured shaking hands with AIDS patients.