Netflix throws support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite 'disappointing' ratings and reviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Netflix bosses have thrown their support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite poor ratings for their recent projects.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at the streaming giant, has hit back at claims Netflix is looking to split from the Sussexes.

It comes after Prince Harry’s five-part documentary POLO was met with poor reviews and even poorer ratings.

But Netflix looks set to stand by the couple, with Bajaria insisting Meghan’s upcoming lifestyle series will reverse their fortunes.

“We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great,” she told the Mail Online.

“It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito and nature. It really has great takeaways.

Prince harry and Meghan Markel, in the carriage after their wedding ceremony royal wedding. Picture: Alamy

“I was like ‘oh my God, I want to really do that pasta.’ There's really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out.”

The royal pair also look set to adapt the bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake to screen in the coming years.

However, Netflix have yet to confirm the adaptation will be released but insist it remains in “development.”

“It is in development. It is a great book, she had it and we are happy to do it,” Bajaria said.

“And we have things in development. Everyone is excited about what is coming. I am really excited for her show.”

This show of support comes after Harry won his long-running legal battle against the publisher of the Sun, as well as 'substantial' damages and an unprecedented apology.

Prince Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996 to 2011.

Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has accepted - for the first time - unlawful activity at The Sun. The media group apologised for the intrusion into Harry’s private life, and apologised for the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, ‘in particular during his younger years’.

NGN also conceded that Lord Watson had his phone hacked and was placed under surveillance between 2009 and 2011 when he was a serving MP investigating the phone hacking scandal.

NGN apologised to Harry, saying: "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years."