Stalker arrested outside for lurking outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion

Harry and Meghan have had a stalker at their California mansion. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California house on suspicion of stalking.

Santa Barbara sheriff's officers were called out to the couple's Montecito mansion at about 2am on Monday morning.

The couple's security guards had placed Kevin Garcia Valdovinos under citizen's arrest.

Sheriff's officers arrested 29-year-old Valdovinos when they arrived and charged him with misdemeanour stalking.

He was later released on a $2,500 bail.

The charges suggest that it was not his first offence, TMZ reported.

It's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were at home. Picture: Alamy

It's unclear if Harry and Meghan were in the property at the time.

Under California law, misdemeanour stalking is punishable with up to one year in county jail, or probation.

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan's home have suffered unwanted attention at their home.

In 2020, Nickolas Brooks, drove hundreds of miles from the state of Ohio was arrested on the property.

He only got a warning the first time, but he came back later that year and was arrested for trespassing.

Harry and Meghan have suffered unwanted attention at their home before. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan were away from home on Tuesday, as she accepted a prestigious award in New York on Tuesday night

Speaking at Ms. Foundation for Women's 'Woman of Vision' awards in Manhattan, Meghan told the audience: "It's just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.

"You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognised by the next wave of women, both young and old.

"Prince Harry attended the awards alongside his wife, as did Meghan's mother Doria Ragland