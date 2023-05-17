'I wouldn't call it a chase,' says taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The taxi driver who picked up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ‘near catastrophic’ car chase in New York has said “It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie”.

The Washington Post tracked down taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh who picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: “I don’t think I would call it a chase.

“I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.

“They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York - it’s safe.”

Harry and Meghan said they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase through the city for about two hours after leaving an award ceremony.

Mr Singh said he drove them for around 10 minutes after picking them up outside the New York City Police department’s 19th precinct.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen in New York before 'near catastrophic' car chase

“They [photographers] kept following us and were coming next to the car,” Mr Singh added.

“They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

He said he got the impression from the group that they had already been pursued by paparazzi before they got into his car.

In a statement, New York Police Department said: "On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they left the gala award do in New York. Picture: Getty

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

It is understood that Harry and Meghan believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

The couple accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

The family was staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend's home.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.