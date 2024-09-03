Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry is said to have 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to stay in the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry is understood to be settled in California with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

He also has an "amazing" new set of friends in the US and is working on several projects, sources have claimed.

It comes after it was reported that Harry felt overshadowed by Meghan and that he had become 'The Spare' again.

The 39-year-old was said to have reached out to his former aides for guidance on returning to the UK - and the royal family.

Read more: Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

Read more: King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

William and Harry both attended a memorial for their uncle last week (file photo). Picture: Alamy

Harry has stayed in touch with his old friends and has been in contact with the King in a bid to repair their relationship, it is understood.

But sources have stressed that he does not want to permanently return to the UK.

They told the Telegraph they were "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" for Harry to try and return.

He is instead preparing for an upcoming visit to New York for engagements connected to two charities: the Halo Trust and the Diana Award.

King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry after receiving advice from religious leaders.

Charles is understood to have taken comfort from the guidance as he continues to deal with the death of his parents as well as adjusting to his role as king.

The "spiritual nourishment" has made him more open to reconnecting with his youngest son, an insider said.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.

The couple now live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.