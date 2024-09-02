Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry is said to feel overshadowed by Meghan and is plotting his return to the UK.

Harry feels as though he has lost his way since moving to the US and has become 'The Spare' again, it is understood.

The 39-year-old is said to have reached out to his former aides for guidance on returning to the UK - and the royal family.

It comes after Meghan took centre stage during their 'quasi-royal' tour of Colombia last month.

Meanwhile, Harry's inner circle believe he enjoys his regular solo trips to the UK.

William and Harry both attended a memorial for their uncle last week (file photo). Picture: Alamy

He returned to attend the memorial service of his uncle, Lord Fellowes, last week.

A source close to his inner circle told the Sun: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

However, it is understood that a lot of work still has to be done to heal the rifts created since he stepped back from royal duties.

King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry after receiving advice from religious leaders.

Charles is understood to have taken comfort from the guidance as he continues to deal with the death of his parents as well as adjusting to his role as king.

The "spiritual nourishment" has made him more open to reconnecting with his youngest son, an insider said.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.

The couple now live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.