Harry sparks social media row after saying people who don’t like their jobs should quit

7 December 2021, 11:21 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 12:22

Harry has been criticised as has been slammed as "privileged" and "out of touch"
Harry has been criticised as has been slammed as "privileged" and "out of touch". Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Prince Harry sparked a major row online after saying people should quit jobs that do not "bring them joy" to put their "mental health and happiness first".

The Duke of Sussex made the comments as he talked about his role as chief impact officer with mental health firm BetterUp. 

However, he has been slammed as "privileged" and "out of touch", with social media users pointing out "a joyful job is a luxury not all can afford".

Speaking to Fast Company, Harry said: "I've actually discovered recently... that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

The duke, who quit the Royal Family in January 2020 before moving to the US with his wife Meghan, was discussing the workplace trend of increased burnout and job resignations spurred on by Covid, which has been dubbed the "Great Resignation" by economists.

He added: "While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time.

"We're just at the beginning of the mental health awakening."

However his remarks sparked a major backlash.

One person hit back on Twitter: "So, multi millionaire Prince Harry who has never held down a proper job in his life and has never had to worry about paying bills says quitting jobs brings joy and it's actually good for "self awareness" Couldn’t make it up, please someone, anyone, make it stop!"

One wrote: "Prince Harry once again highlighting how out of touch with reality he is. I’m sure a lot of people would love to leave their current job for the sake of their mental health. However, for most this is not possible to even contemplate."

Another person posted "a joyful job is a luxury not all can afford" before describing the duke as "the ultimate privileged nitwit".

"Only rich people from rich families who have never had to struggle to keep a job, especially in recent times, are stupidly able to say that quitting your job is a good thing," another added.

However, some expressed support for Harry's comments, with Yasmin Gagne, who interviewed him, saying: "In 2017 I quit a job that destroyed my mental health. It's one of the best decisions I ever made."

Another person said of those criticising him, "says a LOT about how little they value mental health & well-being".

"Imagine being angry with people for not wanting to suffer," they added.

