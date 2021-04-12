Prince Harry says Prince Philip was the 'legend of banter' in heartwarming memorial

The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end” in a heartwarming tribute.

Calling him "a man of service, honour and great humour," Prince Harry remembered his grandfather, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

His full statement said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

"‘Per Mare, Per Terram’"

It is understood Harry arrived into the UK yesterday afternoon from America and is quarantining at Kensington Palace ahead of the funeral.

It marks the prince's first trip back to Britain since stepping down from royal duties and taking part in the bombshell Oprah interview with the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry was met by police officers and security personnel upon landing and was driven away in a Range Rover, according to The Sun newspaper.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed he would be returning to the UK for the funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday.

However, Meghan Markle has been advised not to join him because she is heavily pregnant.

Harry's stamens came just minutes after his brother the Duke of Cambridge became the first of Philip's grandchildren to publicly honour his memory and in a statement spoke of his relationship with Kate and expressed his gratitude for the "kindness he showed her".

The future king summed up the duke saying his "...life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family".

The duke said about Philip: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days."

