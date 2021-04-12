Prince Harry says Prince Philip was the 'legend of banter' in heartwarming memorial

12 April 2021, 14:41 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 14:53

The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”
The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Sussex has remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end” in a heartwarming tribute.

Calling him "a man of service, honour and great humour," Prince Harry remembered his grandfather, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

His full statement said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

Read more: William and Harry to walk behind Prince Philip’s coffin at funeral

Read more: PM will not attend Philip's funeral so family members can have seats

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

"‘Per Mare, Per Terram’"

It is understood Harry arrived into the UK yesterday afternoon from America and is quarantining at Kensington Palace ahead of the funeral.

It marks the prince's first trip back to Britain since stepping down from royal duties and taking part in the bombshell Oprah interview with the Duchess of Sussex.

Read more: Prince William says he will 'miss my Grandpa' in emotional tribute to Prince Philip

Harry was met by police officers and security personnel upon landing and was driven away in a Range Rover, according to The Sun newspaper.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed he would be returning to the UK for the funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday.

However, Meghan Markle has been advised not to join him because she is heavily pregnant.

Harry's stamens came just minutes after his brother the Duke of Cambridge became the first of Philip's grandchildren to publicly honour his memory and in a statement spoke of his relationship with Kate and expressed his gratitude for the "kindness he showed her".

The future king summed up the duke saying his "...life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family".

The duke said about Philip: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cruise ship sits docked waiting for passengers to be evacuated in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent

‘Huge’ explosion rocks St Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

Police officers leave the scene after a shooting in Paris

One dead in shooting near Paris hospital

Boris Johnson leads tributes in the Commons to Prince Philip

Watch LIVE: PM leads Commons address in honour of Prince Philip
Centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at nuclear site

Olympic fan Kyoko Ishikawa shows her cheering at her home in Tokyo

Super fan prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign supporters
Armin Laschet, CDU federal chairman and minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the CDU presidium meeting in front of party headquarters in Berlin, Germany

Leader of Merkel’s party moves forward in bid to be chancellor candidate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June
IDS was speaking to LBC's David Lammy

'He had a wicked sense of humour', IDS shares his memories of Prince Philip
Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says

Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London