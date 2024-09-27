Moment Prince Harry screams in fear during bizarre haunted house appearance on US talk show

27 September 2024, 10:33

Prince Harry takes on haunted house on Jimmy Fallon show

By Henry Moore

This is the moment Prince Harry screamed in fear as he made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the US.

The Duke of Sussex took a tour of a haunted house on the long-running talk show on Thursday night.

The tour, which comes as Fallon launches his new Tonightmares attraction at the Rockefeller Center in New York, saw the runaway Royal scream “Jesus, f**k!” as actors in terrifying makeup jumped out of the shadows.

In one moment, Harry jokingly mistakes an actor, dressed in a suit and tie, for singer Michael Buble.

But it appears the Prince might not be a household name in the US yet, with one actress failing to recognise him.

Prince Harry screamed as he appeared on a US talks show
Prince Harry screamed as he appeared on a US talks show. Picture: The Tonight Show

She turns to a cast member and asks: “Wait, who was that?”

Harry’s appearance came during a solo visit to New York, where he attended a number of talks and engagements.

He made the trip without his wife Meghan Markle or their two children Archie and Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the Prince outlined his plans in New York: "During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

Prince Harry’s trip to the Big Apple comes as a US judge confirmed his US visa application would remain private, despite him admitting to taking drugs in his memoir.

Harry's reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his book SPARE prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.

In his ruling, US judge Carl Nichols said: "The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records".

Young people must be listened to, Harry says on New York trip

The judgement continued: "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.

"And the duke's public statements about his travel and drug use did not disclose, and therefore did not eliminate his interest in keeping private, specific information regarding his immigration status, applications, or other materials."

The Heritage Foundation claimed there was "immense public interest" in finding out if Harry’s drug use had played into his visa application.

Judge Nichols went on to say the public's interest in disclosure of Harry's immigration records is "outweighed by the duke's privacy interest".

He said: "Public disclosure of records about a single admission of a foreign national in the circumstances described above would provide the public, at best, limited information about the department's general policy in admitting aliens.

"And the marginal public benefit of knowing that limited information is outweighed by the privacy interest the duke retains in his immigration status and records."

Writing in his bombshell memoir, SPARE, Harry said cocaine "didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour's clean power vision keep up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don't hold water, writes former minister John Denham

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council

