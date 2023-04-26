Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation

Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Prince Harry still has no idea where he will sit when he attends his father King Charles' Coronation in just over a week.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the historic service alone while wife Meghan Markle stays at their Californian home with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It has been reported that Harry would be sitting 10 rows behind the rest of the royal family and where he would be sitting at was a key part in his decision on whether to attend or not.

But a source told Page Six that the prince has still not been told where he is sitting yet.

They added: "Harry's going to show up to support his dad. All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn't have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out.

Another said: "Harry's heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating. For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the King."

It had been reported that Harry would be sitting 10 rows behind the rest of his family. Picture: Getty

Harry and William have still not reconciled since the publication of the younger brother's controversial memoir. Picture: Getty

Harry, 38, is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony and will fly back to California early to celebrate Archie's birthday.

It will mark the first time the senior royals have reunited with Harry since his explosive tell-all memoir in which he detailed several family feuds.

It is understood Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence but the Royal Family will "have not met the Duke of Sussex's demand for an apology".

Harry and Meghan watching a basketball game in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

The King is having a scaled-down celebration on May 6, with the ceremony set to run for less time and with less guests being invited.

His procession route has also been cut a lot shorter than Queen Elizabeth's five-mile journey through central London.

It will start at Buckingham Palace at around 10.30am, with the King's carriage set to travel the length of The Mall and into Trafalgar Square, before turning right down Whitehall.

Greeting well-wishers along the way, the King is then set to continue down Whitehall past Downing Street and Westminster Bridge.

The King's carriage will then pass through Parliament Square shortly before coming to a stop outside Westminster Abbey.