Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation

26 April 2023, 11:43

Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service
Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Prince Harry still has no idea where he will sit when he attends his father King Charles' Coronation in just over a week.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the historic service alone while wife Meghan Markle stays at their Californian home with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It has been reported that Harry would be sitting 10 rows behind the rest of the royal family and where he would be sitting at was a key part in his decision on whether to attend or not.

But a source told Page Six that the prince has still not been told where he is sitting yet.

They added: "Harry's going to show up to support his dad. All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn't have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out.

Another said: "Harry's heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating. For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the King."

It had been reported that Harry would be sitting 10 rows behind the rest of his family
It had been reported that Harry would be sitting 10 rows behind the rest of his family. Picture: Getty
Harry and William have still not reconciled since the publication of the younger brother's controversial memoir
Harry and William have still not reconciled since the publication of the younger brother's controversial memoir. Picture: Getty

Read More: Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Harry, 38, is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony and will fly back to California early to celebrate Archie's birthday.

It will mark the first time the senior royals have reunited with Harry since his explosive tell-all memoir in which he detailed several family feuds.

It is understood Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence but the Royal Family will "have not met the Duke of Sussex's demand for an apology".

Harry and Meghan watching a basketball game in Los Angeles
Harry and Meghan watching a basketball game in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Read More: Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

Read More: Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

The King is having a scaled-down celebration on May 6, with the ceremony set to run for less time and with less guests being invited.

His procession route has also been cut a lot shorter than Queen Elizabeth's five-mile journey through central London.

It will start at Buckingham Palace at around 10.30am, with the King's carriage set to travel the length of The Mall and into Trafalgar Square, before turning right down Whitehall.

Greeting well-wishers along the way, the King is then set to continue down Whitehall past Downing Street and Westminster Bridge.

The King's carriage will then pass through Parliament Square shortly before coming to a stop outside Westminster Abbey.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after cancer diagnosis ran 'virtual marathon' instead of real course amid safety fears

Breaking
Breaking News

Getaway driver who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer jailed for 22 months

A British plane helped intercept a Russian spy plane

Moment British jet intercepts Russian spy plane caught on camera as it flew over Europe

Jasmine Hartin who admitted killing a police superintendent in Belize

Top Tory's daughter-in-law admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Phillip Schofield (pictured with his arm around Timothy) said he no longer has a brother

Phillip Schofield's paedophile brother sacked from police three weeks after being convicted of 11 child sex offences

Anita Woodford

'Loving and kind' pensioner died when she fell from the back of an ambulance and hit her head

Open plan spaces aren't as popular as they once were, while shed offices are now in vogue.

Shed office could add £22,000 to property value but conservatories could decrease it by £15,000, estate agents say

King Charles has rejected plans to name Terminal 5 after him

Green King Charles shoots down plans to rename Heathrow Terminal 5 in his honour for Coronation

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Female Met police staffer 'woke up with colleague's penis in her mouth' after he 'smoked cannabis he stole from a raid'

Suella Braverman has slammed police

Braverman calls for more stop and search as she hits out at police for 'dancing in the street' and 'debating gender'

Exclusive
The Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims people arriving in the UK on small boats have 'values at odds with our country'

Exclusive
Suella Braverman urged police to 'step in and make arrests' where appropriate during protests

Suella Braverman slams 'militant, selfish and disruptive' Just Stop Oil eco-zealots urging police to 'intervene'

Lewis Jones has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years

Paedophile, 24, snatched six-year-old girl off the street after police failed to charge him for abusing 12-year-old girl

British troops are attempting to get UK nationals out of Sudan during a 72-hour ceasefire

Second evacuation flight rescuing UK nationals from war-torn Sudan lands in Cyprus

Prince William is said to have been surprised by the claims

Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'

Blue scribbles found on a two-centuries-old statue at a National Trust site may have been done by children who were given crayons at the conservation site, the charity has admitted.

Blue scrawls 'vandalising' centuries-old statue at National Trust may have been done by kids with crayons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has claimed the government has met its target of 20,000 police officers

Rishi Sunak claims government has met its target of 20,000 new police officers

Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested that Brits trapped in Khartoum amid fierce fighting should take a cab from Sudanese capital to an airfield 30km outside the city if they can't get a car.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace suggests Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan could get a taxi to flee capital
Lucy Letby denies a string of murder and attempted murder charges

Lucy Letby 'took picture of sympathy card she sent to parents of baby she allegedly murdered to remember her kind words'
Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'
Huw Pill said if Brits don't accept they are poorer and keep spending like before, inflation will get worse

Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists
Andrew Marr has said time is very short for an evacuation of British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan, as the ceasefire just about holds out.

Andrew Marr: Time's short for Brit evacuations from war-ravaged Sudan as the ceasefire just about holds
Lee is due to be sentenced over the act

Sunderland man, 40, captured seagull and masturbated over it as he watched porn in 'bizarre' offence
Humza Yousaf said he has not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since her husband's arrest

I haven't spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since husband's arrest, Humza Yousaf reveals as ex-FM re-emerges at Holyrood
Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit