Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has shared a surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday.

Harry said he was "excited" to turn 40 this weekend as he prepares to mark the occasion with friends and family.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, he said his two children had given him a "fresh perspective on life".

He said they had inspired him to keep "doing good in the world".

Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet. Picture: Royals

In a statement to the BBC, Harry said: "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

Speaking of the importance of his two children, Archie and Lilibet, he added: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Harry is expected to celebrate his birthday with Meghan and their children at their home in Montecito, California.

He will then "enjoy a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates" while Meghan stays with the children.

No destination has been named for the trip.

Comparisons have been made with Harry's holiday in Las Vegas in 2012, which caused embarrassment for the royal family after he was pictured playing 'naked billiards'.

Harry spent his 30th birthday with William and Kate, but the brothers have since fallen out and are thought not to be on speaking terms.