Prince Harry to stand vigil at foot of Queen's coffin in military uniform

17 September 2022, 10:51

The Duke of Sussex, pictured here in a morning suit, will be in military uniform at the vigil later
The Duke of Sussex, pictured here in a morning suit, will be in military uniform at the vigil later. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen's grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin in London on Saturday evening.

Their vigil comes hours after their parents held an emotional vigil in the Palace of Westminster.

The Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

Royal sources say the King has decided his youngest son can wear uniform for the vigil, saying he will stand at the foot of the coffin, with William at the head.

Despite being a former Army officer, he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother's coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall for lying in state.

On Friday evening, the Queen's children - Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex - took part in their own vigil.

Thousands of people are waiting as long as 24 hours to see the Queen lie in state
Thousands of people are waiting as long as 24 hours to see the Queen lie in state. Picture: Alamy

The King, Anne, Andrew and Edward had solemn looks on their faces as they stood vigil around their mother's coffin, with their heads bowed throughout as members of the public filed slowly past them.

It comes as final preparations are under way for the funeral on Monday, with politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world expected to arrive throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Prime Minster Liz Truss will meet the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand - Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern - at the Government's Chevening country residence, a No 10 spokesperson said.

Charles will also meet chiefs of staff at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and visit police headquarters to thank the emergency services for their work in planning the funeral.

On Sunday, Ms Truss will meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden at Downing Street.

She will have an audience with the King before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Charles concluded his tour of the home nations on Friday, starting his day with a visit to Wales, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland in recent days.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to queue to see the Queen's coffin laying in state, with some facing almost a day in line.

As of 9pm on Friday night, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport's lying in state queue tracker said lines were expected to last for "at least 22 hours", warning people "overnight temperatures will be cold".

Two thousand people will gather inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for the Queen's funeral.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen's coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.

