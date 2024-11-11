Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day

Harry has paid tribute to veterans. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has paid tribute to veterans as he reaffirmed his "lifelong admiration and appreciation" for their "service and sacrifice".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry made the remarks in a rare statement on Monday as he marked Armistice Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the US.

He praised veterans for having played a "vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security".

"These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models," he said.

Harry served in the army for 10 years and fought in Afghanistan.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Harry reaffirmed his "lifelong admiration and appreciation" for veterans. Picture: Alamy

"My Fellow Veterans, As we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made - both in times of conflict and peace," Harry said.

"You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.

"At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges.

"Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us."

He continued: "As you continue to serve - making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and and all those we love - my hope is that our commiunities will continue to serve your needs too.

"Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either.

"Let today be a reminder that the true message of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made - and to protect it for generations to come.

"To all those who have served - past and present - I offer my deepest respect and thanks.

"Your service had made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our share futures. I am honoured to stand with you."