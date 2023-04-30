Harry's visit to the UK for King Charles's coronation 'will be rapid trip lasting less than 24 hours'

Prince Harry's stay in Britain is set to be brief. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry will be in and out of the UK within just 24 hours as he makes a rapid visit for King Charles's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex will attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony then shoot off back to California for his son Archie's fourth birthday.

There has been speculation over how long he would stay and such a brief visit would end any notion of the coronation being an opportunity for rapprochement.

"He'll be in and out of the UK in 24 hours," an insider told The Sun.

"He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving."

His itinerary is a closely guarded secret due to security, but it is thought he will arrive on Friday and depart on Saturday.

His son Archie turns four on the same day as the coronation.

Meghan decided to remain in California to celebrate the day with him, a move which Charles was said to be "understanding" of.

But while Harry is said to be keen to support his father, he is unlikely to have any kind of contact with his brother.

Tina Brown, a royal expert and former Vanity Fair editor, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that things are unlikely to get better while Harry reflects on his life and resents William for, in Harry's eyes, making him the "spare" to the heir.

"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation," she said.

"I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice. The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times.

"So, there's no contact between them, I'm told."

The coronation on May 6 will be followed by a star-studded concert at Windsor on Sunday.