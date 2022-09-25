Prince Harry 'wants last-minute changes to explosive memoir over fears passages looks insensitive after Queen's death'

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry wants to make last-gasp changes to his memoir after the death of the Queen.

There are fears parts may be seen as insensitive in the wake of the loss.

The Duke of Sussex has already received about £17.5m of the £35m deal for four books and the first, due later this year, has caused controversy in the royal family.

Senior royals were said to be trying to avoid the 38-year-old when he arrived in the UK before the Queen's death for fear their exchanges could end up in the book.

He has asked Penguin Random House for changes but the book has already been signed off, The Sun reports.

A source told the paper: "The publishers paid $20million up front because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world.

"But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted.

"Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year.

"But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King.

"He wants sections changed. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."

The death of his grandmother does not appear to have led to any immediate reconciliation between Harry and the rest of the royal family.

He did go on a public walkabout at Windsor with Prince William, the brother who he has spent years feuding with.

He was also heavily involved with the funeral, though was told to remove his ER cypher on his military uniform when he held vigil over the Queen's coffin, a decision that almost led to him wearing a morning suit instead.