Prince Harry to honour seriously ill children and families in rare UK charity visit - but unlikely to reunite with family

Prince Harry attending the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Duke of Sussex is to celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families during a rare UK visit.

Harry will attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity's patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years.

The visit will raise speculation about whether Harry and his estranged brother the Prince of Wales will see each other, or if the duke will make a trip to Scotland to spend time with his father the King.

It appears unlikely the royal siblings will make contact as the pair reportedly did not talk when they attended a family funeral in August in the UK.

The King is believed to be spending time at his Balmoral home and it is thought he has not seen Harry since the duke rushed to his father's side after Charles's cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

The royal brothers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The WellChild awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who keep them healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.

Harry regularly attends the annual event hosted by WellChild, the national charity which provides a nationwide network of nurses, home makeover projects and family support programmes.

Before the big event the duke will attend a reception to meet the category winners and their families before joining guests for the private awards ceremony where he will present the Most Inspirational Child (aged four to six) award and deliver a short speech.